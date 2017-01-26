Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
#TeamPXY on Demand
On Air Schedule
Menu
Shows & Hosts
#TeamPXY
Megan Carter
Corey James
Natalia
Debbins
CK
Party Radio Live
The Daly Download with Carson Daly
BACKTRAX 90s with Kid Kelly
Hollywood Hamilton’s Weekend Top 30
The Weekend Throwdown
Events
98PXY Events
Concerts
Rochester Community Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Media
Listen Live
Audio Vault
Video
Photos
Download the App
Connect
Contact Us
Directions
Advertise
1Thing
Search our Website
CLUBPXY
Text
Get My PERKS
KidsFest 2017
February 18, 10a-4pm
Vote Now in 98PXY's Cutest Baby Contest!
It's the $1,000 Plastic Payoff!
Find out how you could win $1,000
#TeamPXY
On The Website!!
Text 98PXY anytime!
Opioid Abuse
Know the Signs
Winter Closings
Homepage
On Air Now
#TeamPXY
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
#TeamPXY
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Natalia
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Debbins
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
CK
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
18
Feb
KidsFest 2017
Rochester Regional Health System Total Sports Experience
08
Mar
Maroon 5
First Niagara Center
View More Events
Recent On-Demand Audio
Are You Afraid to Ask Your Boss for a Mental Health Day?
#TeamPXY On Demand
Have You Had a Horrific Spin the Bottle Experience Like This One?
#TeamPXY On Demand
This is the Most Awkward Number You Can Share With Your Partner
#TeamPXY On Demand
If You Weren't Able to Get Your Kid a Hatchimal This Will Make You Happy
#TeamPXY On Demand
If You're a Dad This Should Make You Absolutely Furious
#TeamPXY On Demand
View More On-Demand Audio
Recent Podcast Audio
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: James Smith Urban District Executive at the YMCA of Greater Rochester
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: Kristen Schuster of SWBR Architects
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: Jessica Realbuto Spa Director at the Delmonte Spa
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: Jennifer Byrnes Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: James Farley
98PXYP
RBJ Fast Start Anita O'Brien of Rochester Accessible Adventures
98PXYP
View More Episodes
del Lago Boyz II Men
contest
Third Eye Blind
contest
Scarlett Johansson And Her Husband Splitting After Two Years
blog
TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away
blog
Bruno Mars' Album Out Too Late For Grammys - Why He's Still Nominated
blog
Win Train and OAR tickets!
contest
Today's Reboot: Queer Eye For The Straight Guy
blog
VIDEO: Britney Biopic Trailer Released
blog
VIDEO: Paris Jackson Says It's Obvious Her Dad Michael Was Murdered
blog
Fox Just Ordered A Pilot For An X-Men TV Series
blog
See The Ryan Gosling Wax Figure That's Haunting The Internet
blog
VIDEO: Chris Brown Reacts To Aziz Ansari's Joke About Him on SNL
blog
Sci-Fi Fans Rejoice: You Can Now Wake 'Alexa' By Saying 'Computer'
blog
Justin Bieber Calls Out The Weeknd's Music As 'Wack'
blog
The Oscar Nominations Are Out And Here's Who Got Snubbed
blog
VIDEO: The Girl From 'The Ring' Comes To Life - RUN!
blog
Wolverine Film 'Logan' To Be Rated R After All
blog
'My Super Sweet 16' Is Coming Back With A Slight Change
blog
VIDEO: Watch Rihanna Protest Outside Trump Tower
blog
VIDEO: Sprint Buys 33% Of Jay Z's Tidal Music Streaming Service
blog