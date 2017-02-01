Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
#TeamPXY on Demand
On Air Schedule
Menu
Shows & Hosts
#TeamPXY
Megan Carter
Corey James
Natalia
Debbins
CK
Party Radio Live
The Daly Download with Carson Daly
BACKTRAX 90s with Kid Kelly
Hollywood Hamilton’s Weekend Top 30
The Weekend Throwdown
Events
98PXY Events
Concerts
Rochester Community Events
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Media
Listen Live
Audio Vault
Video
Photos
Download the App
Connect
Contact Us
Directions
Advertise
1Thing
98PXYP
Search our Website
CLUBPXY
Text
Get My PERKS
KidsFest 2017
February 18, 10a-4pm
Vote Now in 98PXY's Cutest Baby Contest!
It's the $1,000 Plastic Payoff!
Find out how you could win $1,000
Plunge Challenge for the Chance to Chill with PXY!
Click here for details!
Win $200 for Your Next Rendezvous!
98PXYP
#TeamPXY
On The Website!!
Text 98PXY anytime!
Opioid Abuse
Know the Signs
Winter Closings
Homepage
On Air Now
Debbins
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
#TeamPXY
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Natalia
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Debbins
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
CK
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
02
Feb
MetroPCS
MetroPCS
06
Feb
Writers, Ink: Young Professionals' Writing Group
Writers and Books
11
Feb
del Lago Resort & Casino
del Lago Resort & Casino
13
Feb
Writers, Ink: Young Professionals' Writing Group
Writers and Books
16
Feb
biz.Exchange YEA! Rochester Chamber Member CEOs Roundtable & Pitch Contest Event
The Strong Auditorium
View More Events
Recent On-Demand Audio
Do You Think This Big Change to Youth Football Should Happen?
#TeamPXY On Demand
If You Do This for Your Dog You Need to Stop
#TeamPXY On Demand
Is This the Worst Type of Person Youll Interact With at a Super Bowl Party?
#TeamPXY On Demand
What The Distillery Is Doing on Sunday WIll Definitely Make You Want to Root for Atlanta
#TeamPXY On Demand
Would You Call Someone Out for Fake Crying?
#TeamPXY On Demand
View More On-Demand Audio
Recent Podcast Audio
RBJ Fast Start: James Smith
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: Kristen Schuster of SWBR Architects
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: Jessica Realbuto Spa Director at the Delmonte Spa
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: Jennifer Byrnes Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County
98PXYP
Rochester Business Journal Fast Start: James Farley
98PXYP
RBJ Fast Start Anita O'Brien of Rochester Accessible Adventures
98PXYP
View More Episodes
Beyonce Releases Amazing Photo To Confirm She's Pregnant With Twins
blog
Kim Kardashian's Plane Searched After Anti-Trump Tweet
blog
Johnny Depp Spent $3 Million On A Cannon?
blog
VIDEO: Sting Vs. James Corden As Singing Waiters
blog
del Lago Resort & Casino
event
VIDEO: Ed Sheeran's Favorite Childhood Memory Is ... Recycling?
blog
MetroPCS
event
Congrats! Adam Levine Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
blog
John Mayer Announces First Solo Tour In 3 Years
blog
Is Prince's Music Finally Coming To Spotify?
blog
VIDEO: Guillermo From Jimmy Kimmel Talks To Tom Brady About His Smell
blog
GALLERY: Super Bowl Opening Night 2017
blog
VIDEO: New 'Beauty and The Beast' Trailer Has Everything
blog
Boycotting The Grammys? Drake, Bieber and Kanye Are Out
blog
Oprah Coming Back To TV
blog
The Reason Ben Affleck Is Stepping Down As Director Of 'The Batman'
blog
VIDEO: NSYNC'S Joey Fatone Duets With Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean
blog
Flo Rida at del Lago Resort & Casino
contest
The Ladies Of Ocean's 8 Revealed
blog
Ryan Gosling & Meryl Streep Most Adorable SAG Couple
blog